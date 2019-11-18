Louisiana 3-sport athlete Gabby Brabner relearns how to play after arm paralysis

At one time or another, we have heard about the importance of cherishing every moment.

Because within the blink of an eye, life as we know it could be gone.

And while Gabby Brabner did cherish every moment, nobody can prepare for the unthinkable.

On Aug. 4, 2017, during a St. Thomas More volleyball retreat at Three Mile Lake in Port Barre, the unthinkable did happen.

Brabner, an incoming freshman at the time, was severely injured in an accident while riding on a tube being pulled by a boat. The accident left her left arm paralyzed.

“She was in ICU for three days before being moved to pediatrics,” said Gabby’s mother, Ali. “It was all just a blur. We didn’t realize how serious everything was. She woke up in a neck brace and all swollen.”

In addition to her left arm being paralyzed, the left-handed Brabner, who plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Cougars, suffered a broken right leg and left arm, broken finger and endured lacerations to her face. The left arm paralysis was a result of a severed artery.

“First thing I remember — because I was in and out of consciousness — is being in my hospital room with my parents, and I asked my dad, ‘Will I be able to play in the game next week?'” Brabner said. “(My first thought) wasn’t I’m missing school or that I’m left handed. It was am I going to be able to play? I didn’t know how serious it was.”