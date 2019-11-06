Four-star WR Gary Bryant gives recruiting updates on top 5 schools after getting All-American jersey

Now that the playoffs are underway, each game could be the last for four-star wide receiver Gary Bryant at Centennial (Corona, California).

But after the season ends, he has one more high-profile game. Bryant will play in the All-American Bowl. He received his jersey at a ceremony Wednesday.

“It’s been a childhood dream for me,” Bryant said. “Growing up I always watched the game and so for me, to be able to compete and play in the game is a dream.”

He’s used to playing against strong competition. Earlier this season, he had five touchdowns against tough out-of-state opponent Liberty (Henderson, Nevada), which he called his best high school memory.

If the Huskies are to win the championship, they would have to fight off three of the best teams in California. Expectations assume the semifinals will include No. 4 St. John Bosco and the championship will have No. 1 Mater Dei – but Centennial can only face either of those teams if they get through JSerra in the first round on Nov. 15.

“When teams come up and they’re higher ranked, it’s a lot of people out, it’s loud,” Bryant said. “I love to compete, so that’s the best thing about it, it brings the best out of everybody.”

So these big games are nothing out of the ordinary. But Centennial’s play style is.

The Coyotes run a two-quarterback system effectively, averaging more than 58 points per game. Bryant said the team takes more reps at practice so the offensive personnel can gain chemistry. It can be challenging with the quarterbacks switching, he said, but that hasn’t stopped him from racking up 820 yards and nine touchdowns on 38 receptions through 10 games.

Bryant said he takes after NFL wide receivers who are strong route runners good at creating separation such as Keenan Allen and TY Hilton.

His recruiting is between five schools: He has visited Oklahoma, Washington and Oregon and has USC and Arizona State left on the docket.

Here’s what Bryant said about each:

Oklahoma

“I loved them. I went to Oklahoma for the spring game and it was amazing. The fan base, the crowd, and offense, you know, they get a lot of players out and I feel like I can get the Air Raid.”

Washington

“They’re a little bit older right now, they’re losing a lot of receivers. Coach (Junior) Adams, he’s a great receiver coach so I know that he would develop my game.”

Oregon

“Oregon has a great program and I got up there to see the fan base. They won a great amazing game and they have a lot of young receivers and they rotate a lot which is good, you know, you get on the field and show them what you’ve got.”

Arizona State

“They got Coach Herm Edwards and they’re bringing in ex-NFL players and coaches, so to know that you have connections with ex-NFL players, they have connections in the league right now so that’s my ultimate goal: Get a great education and go to the NFL.”

USC

“I love USC, they run four wide receivers and they might use a tight end sometimes. So you know, the more receivers they got on the field, there’s a higher chance you could play and get on the field.”