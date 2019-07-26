Gather to Power: Josh Donaldson Drill for hitters

Youth baseball players are going to emulate their MLB favorites —whether a wiggle of the bat, a leg kick or even a haircut (sorry, mom and dad). So, when it comes to developing something as complicated as hitting a baseball, why not incorporate fun drills that allow young sluggers to be that MLB star while developing their swing?

The problem is, figuring out how to add such elements—as a coach or parent—is equally, if not more complicated.

Luckily, in this exclusive YSPN360 instructional video, Coach Mike Bard helps get you started with his Josh Donaldson Drill. This fun practice tool takes Donaldson’s unique style—haircut not included—to help teach a stable gather-to-power technique for youth hitters!

