Hampton, Mannion, Wiseman named Gatorade boys basketball Player of the Year finalists

Gatorade announced its boys basketball National Player of the Year finalists on Friday.

The three players are R.J. Hampton, Nico Mannion and James Wiseman.

In 30 games for Little Elm High School (Texas), Hampton averaged 32 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 53/42/77 percent, according to MaxPreps.

He’s the No. 2 player and top point guard in the 2020 Chosen 25. Hampton has not yet committed to a college.

Mannion, a point guard for Pinnacle, led the Pioneers to a championship while averaging 30.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds and assists apiece with 2.8 steals, according to MaxPreps.

An Arizona commit, Mannion is the No. 15 player and No. 2 point guard in the 2019 Chosen 25.

Wiseman is the No. 5 player in the Chosen 25 and is considered by some recruiting sites to be the top 2019 prospect. He averaged 25.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 5.5 blocks for East (Memphis) High School during the regular season, according to the Commercial Appeal.

He is committed to Memphis.

The Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year will be announced later in spring, according to the Arizona Republic.

Gatorade announced the girls Player of the Year as sophomore Azzi Fudd of St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) on March 8.