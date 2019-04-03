GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Fla.) Academy star Precious Achiuwa wants rematch with La Lumiere (Ind.)

It’s not that Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward Precious Achiuwa is overlooking any team in this year’s GEICO Nationals field, it’s just that it doesn’t set well with him that the only team he’s lost to all season is No. 1 overall seed La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)… Twice.

For that reason, he’s got no problem admitting that he wants third try at the Lakers in the finals on Saturday.

“So bad!” Achiuwa said.

Check out Achiuwa’s breakdown of what he learned in the first two games and why he doesn’t feel pressure as the reigning GECO Nationals champs.

The Eagles will face University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) in the opening round at 2 p.m. (ESPNU) at Christ the King High School (Middle Village, N.Y.).