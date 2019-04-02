GEICO Nationals: Oak Hill (Va.) star Cole Anthony excited for first GEICO Nationals, remains all business

USA Today Sports

Boys Basketball

By April 2, 2019

From returning to his hometown to having arguably the most highly-anticipated college announcement in the 2019 class hanging over his head, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony has all the variables working against his goal of supreme focus headed in to GEICO Nationals, which runs from April 4-6 at Christ the King High School (Middle Village, N.Y.).

Still, Anthony is intent on keeping his visit to the Big Apple all about business.

“That’s what this is about,” Anthony said. “We’re going there to win; nothing is more important than that.”

Check out Anthony’s break down of what it will take for Oak Hill to emerge victorious at GEICO Nationals.

The Warriors will face Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) in the opening round at 6 p.m. (ESPNU).

