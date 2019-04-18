Georgia breaks through in Lone Star State with commitment from 4-star CB Jalen Kimber

Texas is absolutely loaded with top-end high school football talent. More often than not, that talent stays at home, but occasionally an elite athlete will decide his future belongs outside his home state’s boundaries.

On Wednesday, Jalen Kimber became the latest to join those ranks.

A four-star cornerback for Mansfield (Texas) Timberview High School, Kimber committed to the Georgia Bulldogs after a spring road trip with his father that included stops at Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Florida.

As the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect told 247Sports, nowhere else resonated with the Texas native the way Georgia did.

“Just talking to Coach (Charlton) Warren and the things they have installed for players and just being there, I felt the most comfortable there,” Kimber told 247Sports. “I just thought that was the right place for me. Since I went down there I just really fell in love with Georgia. Just the style and things about Georgia, I really fell in love with it.”

In the end, that pull was more powerful than scholarship offers and major pushes from Texas and Oklahoma, the Red River rivals that bracket Kimber’s hometown.

Kimber’s commitment actually came before his official visit, which is scheduled for this weekend. That only made the midweek announcement more exciting for the Georgia coaching staff.

“I called Coach Warren first and I told him I was committing and he was very excited,” Kimber told 247Sports. “He said I can barely stand up I got him so excited. He wasn’t expecting it but he was extremely happy. He said he couldn’t wait to tell Coach Smart.”

Kimber is the sixth commitment in Georgia’s Class of 2020, with all six members of the class ranked as at least a four-star prospect. Just another strong start to another potential national No. 1 class for Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.