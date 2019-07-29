Georgia lands elite Texas 4-star OT Chad Lindberg

One of the underrated aspects of Georgia’s remarkable recruiting success under Kirby Smart has been the Bulldogs’ success in bringing in elite talent from states beyond the traditional SEC power corridor (think Florida-Louisiana-Georgia-Alabama-Tennessee-South Carolina). That’s been particularly true with Texas, where Georgia has drawn elite talent for now three-straight classes.

And this time, the elite talent from the Lone Star State isn’t arriving alone.

After landing a single highly-ranked recruit from Texas in both 2018 and 2019, the Bulldogs now have three Texas recruits already committed to the Class of 2020. That includes Georgia’s newest recruit, four-star offensive lineman Chad Lindberg.

A 6-foot-6.5, 317-pound prospect from Clear Creek High School (League City, Texas), Lindberg is considered a top-20 overall prospect in the state of Texas. The four-star talent also considered LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC before deciding that Georgia was the right fit.

“I just see myself fitting in there really well,” Lindberg told 247Sports.”My player host was Owen Condon on my official and he is from out this way in Oklahoma. He enjoys just being a student there, not only as athlete. If I was not a football player that is the type of school I can see myself at.

“In terms of playing time there, there is going to be a lot of playing time open with guys leaving for the NFL. I can see myself getting a great chance of playing there and it does not get any bigger than Georgia that is big time football.”

Lindberg told 247Sports that he vascillated between Georgia and Texas in recent weeks before eventually deciding the Bulldogs were the right program for him while he was on a golf course with his high school coaches. His admission that the Longhorns were his runner up will almost surely spark their continued monitoring and chasing of his signature, but Lindberg certainly sounded like he had made his final decision.