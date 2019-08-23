USA Today Sports

Georgia football coaches use Matthew Boling to beat Bulldogs in sprint relay

Photo: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Ringer alert!

Matthew Boling, the prep sprinting sensation at Strake Jesuit (Dallas, Texas), who just arrived on Georgia’s campus in Athens, is already making an impact before he’s attended a single class.

At a football practice earlier this week, Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered the team a 4×100 sprint off against the coaches as opposed to a series of 10 x 20-yard sprints. They eagerly accepted.

The relay played out pretty much exactly how one would expect, with the collegiate athletes edging out to an ever-larger lead against the coaches. That was right until the anchor leg, when Georgia safety Richard LeCounte III, the team’s fastest player, was expected to run away from Smart himself.

Instead, Smart substituted in Boling, who proceeded to close a multi-second gap and win with enough room to point to the finish line in front of LeCounte.

It was a humbling experience for LeCounte amidst celebratory delirium, and appeared to be a good time for all. For Boling, it marked his first race on his new home track … and likely the first of a number of victories to come.

As for LeCounte, consider him officially motivated for the coming season:

