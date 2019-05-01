Georgia high school baseball team's field house burns day before state playoff game

As the Georgia high school baseball playoffs get underway, one high school was struck with horrendous calamity just one day before they were to compete in a state tournament game.

As reported by the West Georgia Neighbor, South Paulding High School’s baseball field house caught fire and suffered significant damage less than 24 hours before South Paulding was to take on Kennesaw in the Georgia High School Association state baseball playoffs. That playoff contest was to be played on the road.

Per the Neighbor, no one was injured during the fire, but South Paulding suffered significant equipment and structural damage to the facility in the fire.

Explosion, fire destroys baseball field house at South Paulding High School https://t.co/K9bbZ2nDhX — @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/0KnZ3VE3s0 — Travis Maurer (@TravisMFOX5) May 1, 2019

It remains unknown whether the fire could slow or stall the team’s playoff quest; the team was still scheduled to play Wednesday, and Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA said the team expected to borrow both uniforms and equipment to play the game against Kennesaw.