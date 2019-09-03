Georgia high school football coach arrested on battery charges after incident with player

A Georgia high school football coach was arrested on charges of battery after an alleged incident with one of his own players.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 44-year-old Anthony Lonon, a coach at Clarke Central High School (Athens, Ga.), was arrested on Friday in connection with an incident that allegedly unfolded after a practice earlier in August.

Lonon, who is not listed as a coach on Clarke Central’s website (only the team’s head coach, David Perno, is), turned himself in to Clarke County Jail on Friday. He was charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with an incident that unfolded on August 19 which was reported to Athens-Clarke County police by an employee at Clarke Middle School the following day. The alleged victim is the son of that unnamed Clarke Middle School employee.

At this point, little is known about the alleged incident beyond the fact that it involved a “lay coach” (Lonon is not employed by the Clarke County School District) and the son of someone who is a school district employee.

A single count of misdemeanor simple battery in Georgia carries a charge of up to a year in prison, though it can also be penalized by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or probation in lieu of or in conjunction with the potential jail charge.

The Gladiators have started with an impressive 2-0 opening to the 2019 season, beating both Winder-Barrow High School (Winder, Ga.) and Oconee County (Ga.) High School by a single possession.