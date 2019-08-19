Georgia lands 4-star OL prospect Sedrick Van Pran from heart of LSU country

A prime offensive center prospect from the heart of LSU country officially turned his back on the Tigers in favor of an SEC rival over the weekend.

Sedrick Van Pran, a four-star center from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, La., committed to Georgia ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama and others.

A 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman, Van Pran is considered both the third-best center prospect and overall player in the state of Louisiana per 247Sports.

While Van Pran projects as a center, Georgia is approaching him with a concept of versatility, citing the possibility of play all along the line for the four-star Louisiana native.

“(Offensive line coach Sam) Pittman and Coach Kirby Smart have told me that they feel I could really play anywhere along the line so they plan to stick me in different spots to get me some experience but primarily I will be playing center,” Van Pran told 247Sports. “However I can help the team is what I want. I really enjoy the center position, so I would be perfectly fine there as well.

“I think Coach Pittman is a great coach and I really like what he is doing at Georgia. They have a huge offensive line but he has taught them how to move. Georgia is a great school academically and on the field.”

Van Pran’s commitment shows in a microcosm how Smart has been able to build bridges outside of Florida, particularly in other key southern states. Recruiting is always a zero sum game, and the fact that Van Pran will line up for Georgia not only helps the Bulldogs on the field but also off it by keeping him away from LSU.

Not everyone in Van Pran’s circle may be thrilled with his decision to turn his back on Louisiana in favor of Georgia, but they’ll surely be happy to see him when he does get on the field.