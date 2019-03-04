Georgia lands Four-star QB-WR combo of future in Carson Beck and Justin Robinson

The rich continue to get richer, and if you thought Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was going to take missing the College Football Playoff in stride, think again.

Over a single fortuitous weekend, the Bulldogs landed big-time commitments from four-star quarterback Carson Beck and four-star wide receiver Justin Robinson.

Both players committed after attending Georgia’s junior day over the weekend, with Robinson, a local prospect from Eagle’s Landing Christian in McDonough, Ga., announced his decision on Twitter after taking unofficial visits to Notre Dame, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Boston College. It was Georgia that felt right, and his pledge followed suit:

A day later, the Bulldogs also added the man who could end up passing the football to Robinson. Beck, the Mr. Football recipient for 2018, led Mandarin High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) to a Class 8A state title while evolving into one of the top-three pro style quarterback prospects in the Class of 2020. Beck’s father spoke to 247Sports about his son’s decision to commit to the Bulldogs, shining a bright light on Beck’s progress and his ability to be a game-changer at Georgia.

“Ideally, Carson wanted to be part of a system that fit him,” his father said. “He just see that pro-style offense that can also go spread. Watching what Jake Fromm does, he has a lot of respect for that. He sees an opportunity and has a lot of respect for Jake Fromm and how cerebral he is and feeding off that and have the opportunity whether Jake is there or not, that becomes a very powerful quarterback room. Their offensive line at Georgia is fantastic. For a quarterback, guess what, that offensive line is everything.

“Coach Kirby Smart spent a lot of time with him. Carson felt Kirby Smart felt he was the best in the country and we want that here. He just felt it was right. Georgia for a long time has been one of Carson’s dreams and it all came together.”

For Beck and Robinson, and with both now in tow, Georgia’s Class of 2020 just got a lot stronger.