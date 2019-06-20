Georgia nets commitment from 4-star WR Marcus Rosemy of St. Thomas Aquinas

Georgia’s football recruiting class of 2020 was already among the nation’s strongest, but there was a need for another wide receiver.

Not anymore.

On Thursday. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) wide receiver Marcus Rosemy committed to the Bulldogs ahead of scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh and others. The Florida native had a total of 26 scholarship offers but took just one official visit before — to Florida — before pulling the trigger on a commitment to Georgia.

Indeed, Rosemy’s decision to choose the Bulldogs so soon after he visited Gainesville is intriguing. What did he see there that drove him to the Gators’ SEC rival, which was his other finalist?

Whatever the reason, his decision helps lift Georgia farther up the Class of 2020 rankings. He is the second four-star wide receiver to commit to Georgia’s class, joining Eagles Landing Christian (McDonough, Ga.) star Justin Robinson.

For now, Rosemy is the fourth member of 247Sports’ composite top-50 prospects to commit to Georgia’s next class. At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, Rosemy already has the size to contribute soon after arriving on campus in Georgia when the opportunity presents itself.