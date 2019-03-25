Georgia Tech lands major commitment in 4-star CB Miles Brooks

It didn’t take new Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins to land a big fish in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets received a commitment from four-star cornerback Miles Brooks on Saturday. The Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) star stood out as a junior, racking up 45 tackles and a forced fumble. He’s the second big-time Florida player to choose Georgia Tech in this recruiting cycle, joining Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.) quarterback Tucker Gleason.

Brooks picked Collins and the Yellow Jackets ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and a host of other national powers.

And while just the fourth member of Georgia Tech’s Class of 2020, Brooks has the talent and potential to be a program changer. A top-200 overall prospect, Brooks is fiercely athletic and surprised nearly all onlookers with his pledge to the Jackets, particularly when he also held offers from two of the most recent crop of national semifinalists.

In the end, it appears the job done by Tech assistant Marco Coleman, the team’s defensive ends/outside linebackers coach, was enough to sway his mind toward the Yellow Jackets. If he sticks with his pledge until December of February, Coleman could be the first domino in a major recruiting haul for Georgia Tech and its new coach.