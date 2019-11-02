Massachusetts high school baseball coach reinstated, was on leave after assault charge

Longtime Boston-area high school baseball head coach Gerry Lambert will be back in the dugout this season, according to WCVB.

In April, Lambert was placed on leave after he was charged with assault and battery against a player.

The player, at the plate to bat, was arguing with an umpire about a call. Lambert came out of the dugout and got into an argument with the athlete and was accused of grabbing the player by the neck to force him off the field, according to WBZ4.

RELATED: Lambert placed on leave, charged with assaulting player

A statement from Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Massachusetts) sent to WCVB states that “Coach Lambert has satisfied every request of the administration.”

Lambert has coached at the school since 2002. Headmaster Daniel Skala told WBZ4 the altercation was out of character for the coach, who is now in his 26th year as part of the faculty.