Girls basketball coach on leave after alleged post-dodgeball assault of student

A Texas girls basketball coach has been placed on leave after an alleged assault of a student in one of his classes following a dodgeball incident.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Bowie (Texas) girls basketball and track and field coach Chuck Hall was placed on leave following an initial report by Child Protective Services to local police. The subsequent police report paints a picture of a disturbing incident sparked by a dodgeball altercation.

Here’s more from the Star-Telegram:

A police report was filed Feb. 5, alleging the coach yelled at a 14-year-old student after the coach was hit in the head with a dodgeball as the class ended. The two then ended up on a gym floor with the coach on top of the teen, according to the report.

The incident in question was captured on security video, and Hall has not denied his involvement. Rather, he issued an apology for his role in the incident.

“I’m deeply regretful and sorrowful for the position that I have put my family, my friends, my girls basketball team, the school, and more than anyone else, the student and his parents,” Hall said in a telephone interview with the Star-Telegram.

There has been no indication of when Hall’s case may receive further review, or whether he will return to the sidelines during the basketball or forthcoming track season. For now, a deeper investigation into the dodgeball incident is ongoing.