Arizona wrestling championships feature first girls bracket in state history

The high school wrestling landscape was altered with the addition of girls teams to the sport this season.

“Just like anything else, they want an opportunity to compete,” said Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Director David Hines. “If they can compete with their own gender, why wouldn’t we allow that?”

The first Arizona state championships for girls wrestling was held Friday.

Allowing girls to compete against each other instead of against boys, it takes away the intimidation factor that was there in the past.

Breaking Gender Barriers

For many of the girls who wrestle, it was a sport that had been in their family for years. Growing up they had heard the tales of their fathers’ success on the mat or witnessed their brothers’ development in the sport.

“My dad was in wrestling since he was really little and he passed it on to my brothers,” Chandler sophomore Carla Rivas said. “Since they were younger, I’ve been trying to practice with them, but my dad always told me I couldn’t do the sport.”

It was a similar situation for Basha High School sophomore Amber Rodriquez, who has two older brothers already involved in Basha’s wrestling program.

“The coach actually came to me and said, ‘Hey, you should try out because your brothers are really good.’ So I came out and I fell in love with it,” Rodriquez said.

Some were determined to wrestle without a girls program, the path was just more difficult. Trinity Howard, a freshman at Basha, started wrestling in middle school and was the only girl on the mat.

“Being the only girl, it was definitely intimidating at times, but wrestling is in my family and what I’ve always wanted to do,” Howard said.

Meanwhile, some were introduced to wrestling through various forms of martial arts in their younger years.

“I started with judo when I was younger,” Chandler junior Stefana Jelacic said. “A lot of people who wrestled also did judo, and I was like ‘Oh, I want to try it’. That was in sixth or seventh grade, and when I stepped on the mat, I just fell in love.”

It’s a similar story for Rylee Bruce of Moon Valley. Bruce began wrestling because she wants to become a mixed martial artist, and her coaches told her she should give wrestling a shot.

“Wrestling is a fantastic base for that,” Bruce said. “Once I actually started my first few weeks of season, I got addicted.”

While it’s not always important how the girls first stepped foot on the mat, it’s pivotal to recognize what they’re taking away from it.