Globe Guard B.J. Burries becomes Arizona high school basketball's all-time leading scorer

All that work on the tiny rim outside his home growing up on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation paid off big for B.J. Burries on Friday night.

The Globe senior point guard, who is Apache and Navajo, scored 41 points against Tucson St. Augustine in an 82-78 2A win to become the all-time scoring leader in Arizona high school boys basketball with 3,171 in his four-year varsity career.

Guard Corey Hawkins broke former Phoenix Shadow Mountain guard Mike Bibby’s state record in 2010 when the Goodyear Estrella Foothills star finished his career with 3,154 points.

Bibby had 3,002 points in his four-year Shadow Mountain career that was capped with the school’s first state title in 1996.

Burries, who has been on a scoring binge late, needed just 25 points for the record coming into Friday’s game, after he poured in 54 points on Tuesday in an 88-69 win over Tucson Desert Vista. He had the record by halftime with 26 points.

“It felt awesome,” Burries said. “I wouldn’t have done it without the man upstairs. Glory be to God.

“Thank you everyone who supported me from the beginning.”

Burries made 11 of 19 field goals, 2 of 6 3-pointers and 17 of 18 free throws on his history-making night. He also had seven assists and four steals.

As soon as he broke the record, the game was stopped and Globe teammates ran to him and hugged him.

“B.J. is such a humble kid,” Globe coach James Simmons said. “The first thing he wants to do is win the game. Everything else you hope falls into place. We were playing for the 2A South lead. That was the focus all week.”

Leading up to Friday’s historic nights, the 6-foot Burries’ scoring totals for his previous 10 games were:

38, 38, 39, 41, 51, 35, 42, 39, 44, 54.

His season high was 55 points on Dec. 12 against St. Augustine, a 101-97 victory, in which he tied a 2A record 10 3-pointers. He later broke the record on Dec. 28 against St. Johns with 11 3-pointers on a night he scored 51 points.

Burries, who is averaging a state-leading 37.9 points a game, still has four regular-season games left to play before the 2A tournament begins for the 21-2 Tigers.

“This system is perfect for him,” Simmons said. “What we run. We like to get out and make it a track meet. He’s a great teammate.

“It’s a close group. They believe in each other. They believe in what I’m giving them.”

The season before Burries’ freshman year, Globe was 5-23.

With Burries leading the way, the Tigers have gone 16-14, 19-11, 20-8 and now 21-2.

