'God brought me back': Riverdale assistant Perry Lyons fights through stroke, returns to team

His speech has been altered a bit. But you can’t really tell.

He was at the softball field at Riverdale last weekend for the Southern Warrior Classic tournament. But you wouldn’t have believed it if you didn’t see it.

Lyons, 45, suffered a near-deadly stroke on Feb. 18.

Five weeks later he was back on the softball field showing minor signs of enduring a hemorrhagic stroke and not being expected to live through the night.

“God brought me back for some reason,” said Lyons, who coached Siegel to a 2016 Class AAA state runner-up finish. He was also a star athlete at Riverdale and Smyrna in the early 1990s before playing minor league baseball.

“He’s a fighter,” said Perry’s wife, Sandy Lyons. “I’ve never met anyone as strong as he is.”

Presidents Day

Feb. 18 was Presidents Day, and Perry Lyons, a teacher at Rocky Fork Middle in Smyrna, was out of school for the day.

That proved to be a blessing for the Lyons family on the day Perry suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, which occurs when blood from an artery suddenly begins bleeding into the brain. It is similar to a brain aneurysm.

“It was in the afternoon and I was getting ready to take a shower,” said Perry . “Last thing I remember is I fell. I came to for a little bit then went out again. The next thing I know I was in Nashville (at Saint Thomas West hospital).

“There were no warning signs. It was all of a sudden.”

His wife was home at the time. Had it been a normal school day, her husband would have been making his way from Smyrna to Riverdale.

“He told me, ‘I think I’m having a heart attack,’ but he didn’t grab his chest or anything like that. But shortly after, he passed out,” Sandy said.

“When he passed out, I shook him and he regained consciousness. He actually got back up and took two more steps, then fell into the dresser and bounced onto the bed and vomited. He never lost consciousness again at the house.”

Perry told his wife his head was killing him and throbbing, but she’d already called for an ambulance. The initial thought was that he had a stomach bug or some other illness.

“But I’d never seen anyone pass out from a stomach bug,” Sandy said. “I was told (when the ambulance arrived) that he was talking to the EMTs and looked good.”

Things took a turn for the worse from there, though.