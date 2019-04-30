Godwin, Hillgrove make giant leaps into top five of Super 25 Spring Boys Soccer Rankings

Two soccer teams made large leaps in the Super 25 Spring Boys Soccer Rankings.

Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.), which had been No. 16 at last release, has established itself as a top team and have not allowed a goal since April 9.

With a record of 18-1, the Hawks are now the No. 5 team.

Another team made an even larger jump: After starting 8-0, Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.) entered the Super 25 at the No. 4 spot. This meteoric rise was prompted by a win over then-undefeated and No. 5 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.).

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Spring Boys Soccer Rankings, Week 5

RELATED: Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

Godwin is one of eight new teams to enter the Boys Spring Soccer Super 25.

The next new team on the list is Briar Woods (Asburn, Va.), who enters at No. 13 with an 8-0-0 record.

Sitting at No. 16 is Starr’s Mill (Fayetteville, Ga.), has a 16-2-1 record and has outscored its last seven opponents 34-1.

The other new teams in the rankings are Union (Tulsa, Okla.), Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.), Federal Way (Wash.), Springdale (Ark.) and Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.).

As for previously-ranked teams, Roosevelt (Seattle) moved from 17 to 11 with a 12-0-2 record. Both Roughriders ties have been scoreless affairs, and they’ve only allowed four goals all season.

Cross Keys (Atlanta) dropped from No. 6 to 23 after losing its second game of the season.

The teams that dropped out: Tulsa Washington (Okla.), Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.), Lakeside-DeKalb (Ga.), Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), Ferris (Spokane, Wash.), Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) and Mustang (Okla.)