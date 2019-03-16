Is this the golden era of Wisconsin high school basketball talent? These four suggest it is

Is this the golden era of talent in Wisconsin high school basketball?

The short answer: almost certainly.

The state’s four highest-rated recruits — Sussex Hamilton sophomore Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee Washington sophomore Michael Foster Jr., and Nicolet juniors Jamari Sibley and Jalen Johnson — all play in and around Milwaukee, and form as good a group as Wisconsin has ever seen.

Coaches battle to recruit them. Fans pack gyms to watch them. And opponents struggle to defend them.

Baldwin Jr. is the No. 1-ranked player in his class by three major recruiting websites, ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals. Foster is right behind him, slotting in as the No. 3 player per 247.

Johnson is the No. 9 player in the 2020 Chosen 25 and Sibley, whose stock is fast-rising, has worked his way into the top 100 of 247Sports.

“There’s never really been this many high, high-level players in the state at one time, much less all around Milwaukee,” longtime area head coach Tom Diener said. “This is pretty unique. There are three or four kids in the state that are among the best in the country.”

So how did they get to this point? And what does it take to stay at the top?

Living, breathing and sleeping basketball

Of course, the most common link is an obsession with basketball.

“I’ve been around basketball my entire life,” Baldwin Jr., the son of UW-Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin, said. “With my dad being a coach my whole life, I was honestly too young to remember when I fell in love with basketball.”

Having access to NCAA Division I facilities throughout his life was a perk for Baldwin Jr. that few of his peers had.

“The greatest thing that Patrick had going for him was the opportunity to get into the gym any time he wanted to,” Baldwin Sr. said. “He would come up with me to work and would spend countless hours in the gym. He worked on ball-handling, shooting and footwork drills to help encourage his development.”

Similarly, basketball lined Johnson’s DNA with two parents that played Division I in college.

“Our boys have played basketball since they were babies,” said Jalen’s father, Rod, whose oldest son, Rod Jr., plays at University of Chattanooga and youngest, Kobe, is a fast-rising guard at Nicolet. “I played basketball while they were growing up and they were in the gym and they were shooting. It’s definitely a family thing.”

Development, however, isn’t always linear; Foster Jr. and Sibley were also around the game from a young age, but started hitting their strides later.

“When (Foster) first walked into the gym, he was 12 years and about 6-5, but didn’t have a clue what was going on,” said Chianti Clay, Foster’s former coach with the Milwaukee Spartans. “I remember the first game we played, the other team said, ‘Don’t even guard him. Leave him alone.’”

Watching Foster average 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, dunk with ease on opponents and pick up offers from the likes of Kansas, LSU and Marquette as a sophomore (that skipped eighth grade nonetheless), it’s hard to imagine him being left open on purpose only four years ago.

But, yet, that was the case — albeit not for long.

“He was a gym rat from the very beginning,” Clay said. “You make it a habit. Once you get the habit, you don’t let them break it.”

Sibley was the late bloomer of the group

Out of the four players, Sibley was least-polished coming into high school. Nicolet head coach Allan Hanson remembers a gangly 6-foot-6 freshman walking into the gym with immense potential but an unrefined game.

“We saw the skill set he could develop to be good, but he didn’t have the strength or the understanding of how to play basketball,” Hanson said.

Watch Sibley now, and it’s apparent that he knows how to get every inch out of his frame and take full advantage of his versatile skill set. Sibley now stands at 6-foot-9 and has added some strength to be able to play more physical.

“He thinks he’s muscle man now,” Hanson joked.

Many years, Sibley would be the premiere recruit coming out of the state. In the 2019 high school basketball scene, he’s not even the leading scorer on his own team.

A large part of that development has been simply maturing. Once colleges starting inquiring, Sibley locked into making basketball a serious commitment.

“He’s really turned a corner as far as being a goofy freshman who really just came to play basketball for fun, to now he really loves basketball,” Hanson said. “He’s taking it more seriously. He’s more mature about his approach, taking care of his body, all the little things. That’s the biggest factor to where he is today.”

Accountability is also key. Best friends even before becoming teammates at Nicolet, Johnson and Sibley were best friends and AAU teammates for Phenom University, also the club that Baldwin Jr. also plays for. The two shoot, lift, study and hang out together on a regular basis.

“They’ve held each other accountable that’s the biggest thing they do they push each other on the court, off the court, in the classroom,” Hanson said.

Committed to excellence