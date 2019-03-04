Gonzaga Prep (Wash.), Millbrook (N.C.), Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) enter Super 25 Rankings

Four of the top five teams – No. 1 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), No. 3 Montverde (Fla.) Academy, No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and No. 5 Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School – are officially done with their seasons.

Mountain Brook knocked off Baker High School (Mobile, Ala.) on Saturday to claim its third-consecutive state title.

McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.), which is ranked No. 2, will play for the state title on Saturday after holding off a pesky Norcross (Ga.) High School team in the semis on Saturday.

Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) debuted in the Super 25 this week after knocking off then No. 9 Federal Way High School (Seattle) in the state semis before going on to win the state title over Mount Si High School (Snoqualmie, Wash.). Archbishop Moeller High School (Cincinnati) and Millbrook High School (Raleigh, N.C.) are also in the Super 25 this week after convincing wins over the weekend.

