Gonzaga's (Washington D.C.) Terrance Williams chooses Georgetown

A 4-star recruit in the Class of 2020 has decided to stay close to home.

Terrance Williams, a forward out of Gonzaga College High School (Washington D.C.), will stay in the capital to play for Georgetown University.

Williams is the second-ranked player in Washington D.C. for his class, according to 247 Sports. He is also the No. 14 power forward in the nation.

Williams told Stockrisers that he would be a good fit for Georgetown’s current system, due to his inside-and-out style.

“I felt like their style of play was best for me,” Williams told Stockrisers. “Coach Ewing also talked about helping me get to the next level, which is another goal of mine. I also like what Coach Ewing is doing with the program and I want to be [a part] of that.”

Williams is the only hard commit in the Hoyas’ class of 2020 at the moment, although 3-star center Kiyron Powell has the school as a high choice, according to 247 Sports.

Williams went a creative route with his video announcement. He posted a video on Twitter that featured some highlights of his followed by highlights of Georgetown players such as Allen Iverson and Patrick Ewing. Ewing is also the current head coach of Georgetown.

The video ended with Williams in a Georgetown uniform, standing next to the Hoyas’ logo. While that picture of Williams in uniform is shown, one of the last song lyrics in the video rings out: “We ain’t going nowhere.”