Grandfather of high school wrestler charged with assault for harrassing, threatening wrestling coach

The grandfather of a Pennsylvania high school wrestler has been charged with assaulting and threatening his grandson’s coach during the 2018 PIAA State Wrestling Championships.

As reported by PennLive, 72-year-old Donald Miers grabbed the Easton (Penn.) High School coach by the neck, threatened to kill him and even called him the “n-word.” The incident was sparked by the wrestler in question failing to make weight for his bout, thereby eliminating him from the competition.

It’s unknown if Miers’ grandson is still part of the Easton program.

Police on the scene at the time said that Miers became so enraged that he made all the aforementioned threats, also claiming that he would “choke the life out” of the Easton coach.

As a result of the cavalcade of insults and attacks, Miers now faces a felony charge of ethnic intimidation, misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and harassment and a solitary summary offense of harassment. Conviction on those charges could land Miers significant time behind bars, and given his advancing age, could have a major impact on the remainder of his life.

The septuagenarian was arraigned on the charges against him Tuesday afternoon and was later released from jail on his own recognizance to await his eventual trial.