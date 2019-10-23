Grandson of college coaching legend John Gagliardi on leave from Minn. high school coaching job

The grandson of one of the most celebrated football coaches in history finds himself off the sideline following an investigation in Minnesota.

As reported by twin cities CBS affiliate WCCO, the grandson of the late Saint John’s University football coach John Gagliardi, Johnny Benson, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his position as the football coach and teacher at Kimball (Minn.) High School.

The move to place Benson on leave follows a complaint made against the coach, though the nature of the complaint itself remains unknown. The local Sheriff’s Office from Stearns County reportedly confirmed that Benson is part of an ongoing investigation, but also could not provide any additional details.

Minnesota ABC affiliate KSTP reported that Benson’s leave is connected to an incident on October 10, when, “authorities were called to St. Cloud Hospital on Oct. 10 to investigate a ‘possible sexual assault’ after a player’s family felt he “wasn’t himself.'”

Benson first became the head coach at Kimball High School in 2017, three years after graduating from Saint John’s University, where he played for his grandfather.