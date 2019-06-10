Grant Toutant, 4-star Mich. OL, flips from Penn State to Ohio State

When Michigan native Grant Toutant first committed to Penn State in November, some wondered why the De La Salle High School (Warren Township, Mich.) star would pick the Nittany Lions over the homestate Wolverines or Spartans. Now they may be even more confused about why he’s decided to leave the Nittany Lions’ fold … only to commit to Ohio State.

From one hated rival to another.

Toutant flipped his commitment from Penn State to Ohio State Sunday, the culmination of a series of trips to Columbus over the course of some five months.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound man giant provided his reasons for his change of heart in a lengthy Twitter post Sunday night:

Toutant’s addition is the latest big move for a budding Ohio State class which is lining up to again finish among the nation’s top five classes.