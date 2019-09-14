Grayson (Ga.) shocks No. 5 Marietta (Ga.) after lightning delay

Grayson High School (Loganville, Georgia) wasn’t sporting a top five ranking in USA Today Sports’ Super 25 the way Marietta (Georgia) High School was headed into Friday’s highly-anticipated matchup.

In fact, the Rams weren’t ranked at all.

The Blue Devils had everything to lose with the national notoriety and five of the top 50 seniors in the state, but, in the end, Grayson’s loose approach made all the difference in their 28-14 shocker of Marietta.

Perhaps even more impressive is that the Rams managed to win without star running back Phil Mafah, a Clemson commit, but Grayson didn’t miss a beat; Lafayette Gurvin Jr. stepped in and scored three touchdowns to lead the Rams.

Grayson used its talented secondary to stop the Blue Devils in the first half, led by Jibrahn Claude’s two interceptions. Marietta’s lone offensive bright spot was running back Kimani Vidal, who posted 88 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries in the first half.

After a lightning delay at halftime, Rams defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew picked off a pass that setup a Gurvin touchdown to give Grayson the 14-7 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

After the Blue Devils tied the score, the Rams scored 14 unanswered points, including quarterback C.J. Dixon’s touchdown pass to Jamal Haynes on fourth down with just over five minutes remaining.

The Grayson defense devastated Blue Devils quarterback Harrison Bailey, a Tennessee commit, pressuring him into tough reads and ultimately coming away with four interceptions.

The Rams will host Westlake High School (Atlanta) next Friday.

