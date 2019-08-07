USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 forward Greg Brown is down to five schools

Photo: Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative

Chosen 25 forward Greg Brown is down to five schools

Boys Basketball

Chosen 25 forward Greg Brown is down to five schools

By August 6, 2019

By: |

Last month at Nike Peach Jam, Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) forward Greg Brown told USA Today Sports that he was planning to cut his list of potential college suitors “soon.”

He made good on that promise Tuesday night releasing a final five of Texas, Memphis, Auburn, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Brown earned All-Nike EYBL honorable mention honors after averaging 17.5 points (64 percent from the field), 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game for the Texas Titans in the Nike EYBL.

Brown checks in at No. 4 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

, , , , , , , , , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/greg-brown-announces-top-5-schools?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Chosen 25 forward Greg Brown is down to five schools
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.