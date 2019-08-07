Chosen 25 forward Greg Brown is down to five schools

Last month at Nike Peach Jam, Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) forward Greg Brown told USA Today Sports that he was planning to cut his list of potential college suitors “soon.”

He made good on that promise Tuesday night releasing a final five of Texas, Memphis, Auburn, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Brown earned All-Nike EYBL honorable mention honors after averaging 17.5 points (64 percent from the field), 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game for the Texas Titans in the Nike EYBL.

Brown checks in at No. 4 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.