Haley Jones, Isaiah Stewart take home 2019 Naismith's High School Players of the Year

Haley Jones, a girls basketball player for Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, Calif.) and Isaiah Stewart a boys’ basketball player for La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), have both earned the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for High School Player of the Year.

Jones, a senior, averages 26.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game this season. Archbishop Mitty High School, her team, is 21st overall in the latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings. She is the No. 1 overall recruit in her class, according to ESPN.

Stewart, also a senior, has scored 18.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game so far. La Lumiere remains undefeated heading into Geico Nationals and the team is ranked No. 1 overall in the latest Super 25 Power Rankings.

“These two players have had outstanding seasons and have shown they have the talent and drive to play at the next level,” executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club Eric Oberman said in a statement. “We are proud to have them join our list of student athletes who have won the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Player of the Year honor and look forward to watching them play throughout their careers.”