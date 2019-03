Haley Jones, James Wiseman earn Morgan Wootten Players of the Year

ATLANTA – Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, Calif.) guard Haley Jones and Memphis (Tenn.) East High School center James Wiseman were named Boys and Girls Morgan Wootten Players of the Year Tuesday at media day for the McDonald’s All American Game, which tips Wednesday (ESPN2) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Wiseman, a Memphis signee, averaged 25.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 1.3 steals a game this season.

Jones, who is committed to Stanford, averaged 26.1 points and 12.1 rebounds a game this season.