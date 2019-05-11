Hamilton LB Jeremiah Trojan's physical transformation igniting football offers

All those recruiters that watched film of Chandler Hamilton linebacker Jeremiah Trojan in the fall and didn’t offer him are all over him now this spring after they’ve seen his physical transformation.

He has added 40 pounds and grown two inches since last season ended.

He is now 6-foot-4, 232 pounds, and this week picked up his first Power 5 offer, from UCLA.

“I’m just eating and lifting, maturing,” Trojan said.

Last year, Trojan played at 6-2, 192.

“He just matured and had a chance to develop with a good offseason,” coach Mike Zdebski said. “His ability is there. His speed is there. His athleticism is there. He was just too light. Now people come to see him and are reevaluating him.”