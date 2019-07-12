Harry Potter's favorite golfer: La. 16-year-old Griffin Dorr misses U.S. junior amateur berth

Paging J.K. Rowling: We have a potential intellectual copyright case for you.

As amateur golfers from around the country gathered to compete for a spot at the junior amateur championship, one in Louisiana captured a little extra attention, because of his name, not his game.

Meet Griffin Dorr. A 16-year-old golfer from New Orleans who is a member of the Money Hill Golf and Country Club, Dorr was competing in the junior amateur regional qualifier in New Orleans, on the Bayou Oaks at City Park course. While there, he found himself matched up with 36-year-old Texan Jay Reynolds, a former member of the PGA’s second-tier tour.

And while Reynolds can’t be the first to have noticed what occurs when you say Dorr’s full name, he made a point to call it out on Instagram:

Either Dorr’s parents are huge Harry Potter fans, or they’re sadists. Possibly both. Yes, the Hogwarts house to which Harry Potter was sorted is spelled differently — Gryffindoor v. Griffindorr — but the sound is identical.

That, in turn, has almost surely made for constant questions for young Dorr.

The worst part of all? Dorr just missed out on a berth at the annual Junior Amateur, per Reynolds in the comments of his post.

At least now he’ll have more time to re-watch the Harry Potter flicks the next time there’s a marathon on the Syfi Channel.