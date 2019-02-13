Pennsylvania HS athlete shot in face during drug deal over one ounce of marijuana

USA Today Sports

A 17-year-old Pennsylvania student was arrested after shooting an 18-year-old schoolmate during an argument over one ounce of marijuana, according to the Inquirer.

Marquis Mays, 18, was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

He plays football and track at Haverford High School (Havertown, Penn.), according to CBS Philly.

On Tuesday night, he and another male met up with James McCauley, 17, who had two others in the car with him, according to ABC6. Mays got into the back of the car to purchase marijuana. According to the outlet, the arrangement was one ounce for $150.

A male in the back of the car got violent during the transaction and they began to physically fight, according to ABC6.

Mays was shot in the face with a gun police believe was a stolen. McCauley and the other occupants fled.

Mays was taken to the hospital Tuesday night. McCauley, 17, was arrested as he left his house to go to school Wednesday morning.

McCauley is being tried as an adult. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms without a license, possession of an instrument of crime and receiving stolen property, according to ABC6.

“When you get down to it, talking about an ounce of marijuana and then you end up shooting somebody over that, it’s ridiculous that a person that age should be carrying a gun, a stolen gun for that matter,” Police Chief John Viola said to the Inquirer.

