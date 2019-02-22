Hayley Frank voted Week 11 Girls Basketball Top Star

The new additions to the Super 25 ruled the girls basketball Top Star votes this week.

Hayley Frank of Strafford (Mo.) was voted the top star for her double-double of 20 points and 18 rebounds to go with six assists against Fair Grove (Mo.) on Feb. 14.

She ran away with the title, earning about 48 percent of the vote with 11,542 total.

In second place was Kelsey Neubert, whose performance Feb. 12 against Super 25 Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) pushed Highlands Ranch (Colo.) to a victory and shot her school into the Super 25 over Regis.

Neubert put up 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. She had just below 6,892 votes, about 29 percent of the final tally.

Mara Braun’s 20-point game earned her a third-place spot as she helped yet another school — Wayzata (Minn.) — jump into the Super 25.

She had about 11 percent of the vote with 2,900 check marks.

The winner, Frank, has helped Strafford go 27-0 this season, finally getting a Super 25 spot at No. 22 overall. She is listed as three positions on the roster: small forward, shooting guard and center.

Her versatility helped push her to the top this week.