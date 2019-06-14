Hazmat crews called after 2 bags of unknown powdery substance found at Perfect Game Showcase

Phoenix fire and police were at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix after reports of a white, powdery substance were brought to stadium security Thursday afternoon.

Officials said two 3-ounce bags of the unknown substance were found at the stadium at 401 E. Jefferson St. The stadium is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are on the road this week.

While the Diamondbacks weren’t there, top-ranked high school baseball players from around the country were participating in the Perfect Game Showcase at the stadium during the week.

The Phoenix Fire Department dispatched hazardous material crews to Chase Field. Explosive Ordinance Disposal crews from the Phoenix Police Department also came to the scene.

A Perfect Game spokesperson did not respond immediately for comment.

Phoenix fire Capt. Kenny Overton said after testing the substance, crews determined the substance to be harmless.

“We took readings of it, took samples and determined the substance to be non-harmful. At this time, it’s going to be sent to the state lab for evaluation.”

The actual content of the substance is unknown, just that it is not harmful, Overton said.

Three Chase Field employees were exposed to the substance, but were “evaluated and they were found to be asymptomatic, so they are being released at this time,” according to Overton.

Officials do not know why the substance was brought to Chase Field, Overton said.

This story is developing. Check back here or at the Arizona Republic for updates.