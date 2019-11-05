USA Today Sports

Head coach Jon Haskins removed from Reno High football team with no reason given yet

November 5, 2019

The Reno High football team will go into the Northern 4A Regional playoffs without its head coach.

Jon Haskins was removed as the teams coach on Monday.

A spokesman for the Washoe County School District confirmed to the RGJ that Haskins has been removed as coach.

No reason was given. A call to Haskins was not immediately returned.

Haskins replaced Dan Avansino, who was fired one year to the day, on Nov. 4, 2017, after a halftime rant at a football playoff game.

Jon Haskins was removed as Reno High’s football coach on Monday. (Photo: Andy Barron/RGJ)

The Huskies were 7-3 overall, 2-2 in the High Desert League this season and were the No.4 seed for the playoffs.

Bruce Campbell will be the Huskies interim coach.

The Huskies will play at Damonte Ranch on Friday night (7 p.m,) in a first-round game.

Victoria Campbell, public information officer  for the WCSD, wrote in an email to the RGJ:

“Effective immediately, Jon Haskins will no longer serve as head coach of the Reno High School varsity football team. Longtime educator and coach Bruce Campbell will serve as interim head coach through the playoffs this year. The rest of the school’s football team coaching staff will remain in their current positions.

Reno High School looks forward to continuing its fine athletic tradition for the remainder of this season.

