Here are eight players who have a chance to win 2020 IndyStar Miss Basketball

IndyStar Miss Basketball will be presented May 3 at the IndyStar Sports Awards. Here are eight potential candidates that more than likely will figure into the mix:

(A reminder: Only seniors are eligible.)

Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern

Parrish is the front-runner for the award for several reasons. One, she’s really, really good. The Oregon commit averaged 21 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Royals last season, shooting 51% from the floor and 39% from behind the arc. Her success during the state tournament — 20.2 points per game, including 30 in a state finals win — helps her case heading into the season, as well. And she plays for a team that figures to be at or near the top of the polls all season. She will have a chance to make a statement against some of the best teams in the state before the tournament even begins, and the youth of the HSE roster means she will be looked to for gaudy numbers.

Per usual, tournament success is key, especially for this group of candidates. If she delivers on the big stage again, it’s her award to lose.

Madison Layden, Northwestern

Were Parrish not in this class, Layden would be the frontrunner. The Purdue commit averaged 21.9 points, 6.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 rebounds per game as a junior. A strong case could be made that she is a stronger all-around player than Parrish. With Northwestern moving to Class 4A this season, that should help from an exposure standpoint during the regular season — though the Tigers play six games against 3A or 2A teams. She also could be competing with her own teammate for points and attention.

