High school baseball coach stranded in Iowa was helped home by homeless man

There are moments in life when everything seems to go wrong and unlikely forces conspire to make things right.

Anthony Dunn, a high school baseball coach and social studies teacher from Papillion, Nebraska, was just trying to cross a few state lines this week to get back to his wife who was undergoing kidney stone surgery when he found himself out of gas and stranded in Des Moines without his wallet.

After some desperate maneuvers at a couple of gas stations — trying to pay with just the numbers of a credit card and then stepping outside to attempt to activate Apple Pay on his phone without the card handy — he was confronted by police at a QuikTrip on the north side of the city.

The officer had responded to a call from QuikTrip that someone was loitering outside of their gas station.

As Dunn tried to explain his desperate situation to the officer, a homeless man overheard the conversation and offered him $20 of the $27 he had. The man had already had his small gas station meal for the evening and recognized a man in need.

With that $20 in the tank, Dunn was able to make it back to Papillion to be with his wife as she recovered from her surgery. He attempted to find the man and repay him for his kindness, but the number he’d been given was for a friend and the kind stranger had disappeared back into anonymity.

“I generally have a positive outlook on people, as my mom was someone who got evicted from her apartment while I was in college, and she would be the first to give someone her last dollar as well, so it was just really reassuring to see someone else in what I perceive to be the same situation actually do it,” Dunn told the Register.

“I just don’t believe in random. I do believe we all have choices to make, but opportunities are placed in front of us to act, and he did. And me, my wife and family are very grateful!”

