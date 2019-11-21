High school basketball freshman phenom Mikey Williams scores 40 in first game

Mikey Williams has drawn attention in recent years for starring alongside LeBron “Bronnie” James Jr. and throwing down showtime dunks typical of much older, more athletic players.

On Wednesday, Williams finally got his first high school basketball action. The results didn’t disappoint.

As noted by Overtime, Williams finished his debut performance with 40 points. Yes, 40. By a true freshman.

Williams’ explosive performance came as part of a 98-46 rout by his San Ysidro (Calif.) High School team against fellow SoCal opponent El Cajon Valley. Eliminate Williams’ contributions and it actually could have been a competitive game.

Mikey Williams just had a 40 BALL in his first HS game 👑 pic.twitter.com/7ZoZ4AlvzI — Overtime (@overtime) November 21, 2019

Instead, it served as the first of what will surely be many exposés of Williams’ elite talent. The point guard is too young to have a star-rating by the recruiting services, but he does already hold scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State and San Diego State.

They won’t be the last to come calling, or the last to be impressed by Williams’ scoring, explosiveness and sheer dominance.