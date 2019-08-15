16-year-old basketball player dies from heat after outdoor conditioning

A 16-year-old Georgia girls basketball player died after outdoor conditioning drills on Tuesday, the day that tied the record of hottest on that date in the area’s history, according to WSB-TV2.

Imani Bell, a junior at Elite Scholars Academy (Jonesboro, Georgia), was part of the team that ran a mile and ran up hills, according to WSB-TV2 reporter Tom Jones.

Jones tweeted that water was not available for the athletes. Breaks were not given, according to WSB-TV2.

Bell was found unresponsive and without a pulse inside the school around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to FOX5 Atlanta.

She briefly regained a pulse, but went into cardiac arrest and died, Clayton County Emergency told FOX5.

The county called upon the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into Bell’s death, according to FOX5.