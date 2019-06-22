High school football coach among 6 charged in California shooting

A California high school football coach was among six men to be arraigned Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder, according to KCRA3.

Lamont Providence, a 38-year-old defensive coordinator at Foothills High School (Sacramento, California), is part of a group connected to the killing of 21-year-old Jaquan Wyatt on May 19, according to Fox40.

Wyatt was allegedly shot outside an apartment in the Sacramento area, according to Fox40. Two other people were injured in the shooting but survived, according to KCRA3.

Deandre Davis, 35, and David Ludd, 30, are believed to be the shooters, according to KCRA3. The outlet reported it was unclear how the other four defendants, including Providence, were involved.

Providence received “dozens” of supporters in the courtroom Friday, the outlet reported.

“I’m shocked myself that we are faced with this,” community member Paris Dye told CBS13. “…He was well-known, well-respected, loved and admired.”

Twins Rivers Unified School District released a statement about Providence’s arrest to the outlets. It read in part as:

“We were shocked when we learned that an individual who coached a Foothill High School football team during the 2018-2019 school year had been arrested for felony murder and attempted murder. We are not able to comment on specifics regarding the arrest because the incident is under investigation.”

Providence had previously served as a California State Prison Solano Correctional Officer, according to KCRA3 and Inside CDCR, and played on the Green Bay Packers practice squad for two seasons.