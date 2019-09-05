Joplin (Mo.) High School football player collapses and dies at practice

A Missouri high school football player reportedly died after collapsing a team practice on Wednesday.

As reported by Springfield, Mo. news network KY3, Joplin (Mo.) High School football player Kaden Roberts-Day collapsed during the team’s practice on Wednesday. He was immediately transported to a local hospital but succumbed from the damage he suffered from his on-field collapse.

According to KY3, Roberts-Day was moved to a hospital very quickly after collapsing, but the station’s report did not make clear whether he was ever revived before he arrived at the hospital.

The 16-year-old sophomore was remembered by Joplin Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss as, “an incredibly fit, athletic kid,” per KY3. KTTS, another local new outlet, reported that Roberts-Day had suffered an asthma attack.