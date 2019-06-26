High school football player sues school district over alleged hazing assault during training camp

A Pittsburgh area high school sophomore has filed a lawsuit against his school district in connection with an alleged assault that occurred during summer football training camp.

As reported by Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE, an undisclosed sophomore at Uniontown (Penn.) High School has filed suit against the district, naming the team’s head coach, an assistant coach and a player who allegedly ruptured his ear drums as co-defendants in the suit.

Per the student’s lawyer, Joel Sansone, the assault took place while teens were sleeping in the school’s gym during a week-long overnight football training camp. During that stretch, players were subjected to hazing in the gym on multiple nights, according to the lawsuit.

“My client was asleep, he took his hands and clapped violently against both ears, and he ruptured my clients eardrum,” Sansone told WTAE. … “The incident which occurred with my client was wholly preventable.”

One of the coaches named in the suit later allegedly mocked the victim for his lack of hearing, a condition which was directly connected to the alleged assault, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

There have been no further details relative to timing of the lawsuit or other legal considerations. Meanwhile, Sansone has insisted that the family first tried to get answers about how the student who was involved in the assault and the coaches might be punished, but moved forward with legal proceedings after those attempts went silent.

In fact, the family has stressed that the case isn’t focused on financial restitution for the teenaged victim. Rather, it aims to ensure an adequate investigation and subsequent punishment is meted out against the coaches who failed to intervene or prevent the hazing attack from happening.

“I think (the coaches named in the suit) should be at minimum suspended from (theiri) teaching position while this is investigated,” Sansone told the Post-Gazette.