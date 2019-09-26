High school football player who coaches youth football gifted truck by team parents

A Texas high school football player who has spent his free time coaching youth flag football was given the ultimate thank you gift from the parents of his young players: A brand new truck.

Klein (Texas) Oak High School football 16-year-old Max Roberts has spent the past two years as the coach of the 49ers flag football team in the Farm League, a local youth football league. The parents of those players in turn decided that Roberts deserved recognition for what he was giving to their children, with two in particular joining up to purchase a brand new truck Dodge pickup truck.

The truck was a functional gift that will help Roberts get around. The teen’s father died when he was younger, and having a reliable vehicle will help him get back and forth from high school and Farm League practices.

The 5th grade 49ers have had Max Roberts @KLEINOAKFB coaching their kids for the last year. So much they bought him a truck!! Amazing young man giving back to the community. @thomashensley Our parents love our high school coaches!! TFL HAS AMAZING PARENTS! pic.twitter.com/qo1hQRQ7q8 — The Farm League (@Thefarmleague) September 23, 2019

According to Houston ABC affiliate KTRK, Roberts was driven to coach younger players to help spread his passion for the game, which he said has run through his family like an actual gene.

That passion isn’t lost on the parents of the players he coaches, either:

“He’s deserving of it. Max walks on the field, you feel his heart, his focus, determination, you don’t see that all the time,” Joshua San Miguel, the parent behind the idea to get him a truck, told KTRK.