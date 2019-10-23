High school football schedule: Top games of Week 10

The matchup California has been waiting for is here as No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco are set to play their regular season matchup which has essentially turned into the Trinity League championship game.

That’s not the only exciting game around the nation, though. Across the country in, DMV teams DeMatha and Good Counsel face off. In Hawaii, Mililani and Kahuku looks to be a good matchup. And newly-ranked Hoover in Alabama gets its first test as a Super 25 team.

Here are the top 15 games of the week that should be on your schedule:

MATCHUP

No. 19 North Shore (Houston, Texas) (6-1)

vs.

West Brook (Beaumont, Texas) (7-0)

When: 10/24, 8 p.m. ET

Tale of the Tape: Back in the top 20, North Shore will travel to play against undefeated West Brook. The Bruins have been led by quarterback Troy Yowman, completing 67% of his passes and averaging almost 250 passing yards per game. North Shore has steamrolled teams the last four weeks, scoring at least 49 in all and allowing more than seven points once in the span. Last year, North Shore won 56-7, and would like to do the same in this rendition.