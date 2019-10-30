High school football schedule: Top games of Week 11

As some states playoffs are getting underway, we’re seeing more and more district champions and more intense races.

Here are some games around the country that will have real consequences on seedings — and, in some cases, could be the end of the year for some strong teams.

Pencil these games into your schedule as matchups to follow in Week 11 of high school football around the country.

MATCHUP

No. 11 John Curtis (River Ridge, Louisiana) (8-0)

vs.

Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, Louisiana) (8-0)

When: 11/1, 8 p.m. ET

Tale of the Tape: Undefeated through eight weeks, Archbishop Rummel would love to prove it’s the best team in the state. To do that, it needs to beat John Curtis, ranked as the No. 11 team in the Super 25. John Curtis has scored more than 50 points in five of eight games with its elite rushing attack, but Archbishop Rummel has given up a total of 25 points this year. John Curtis might have to get creative to get through that unit.