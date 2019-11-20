USA Today Sports

High school football schedule: Top games of Week 13

Photo: Eli Imadali/The Republic

High school football schedule: Top games of Week 13

Football

High school football schedule: Top games of Week 13

By November 19, 2019

By: |

Some states are in the playoffs. Others are deciding champions.

This rendition of Top Games of the Week features 15 teams in win-or-go-home situations. One team has four straight championships on the line; another is set to play for its 11th in a row.

Take a look at the schedule of best games of the week.

Southlake Carroll wide receiver Wills Meyer (Photo: Cameron Been/Friday Night Glory)

MATCHUP

No. 18 Southlake Carroll (Texas) (11-0)

vs.

DeSoto (Texas) (9-2)

When: 11/22, 6:30 p.m. ET

Tale of the Tape: DeSoto may have been beaten twice this year, but both of those losses were one-point games. This team is just a couple breaks away from being undefeated. Southlake Carroll, though, is undefeated; the closest game was a 12-point win, and last week, the Dragons won by 78 points. They have been unstoppable behind sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers and freshman running back Owen Allen. It will take a big performance from some DeSoto player to keep up: maybe cornerback Jabbar Muhammad or Devyn Bobby, or perhaps an offensive weapon like leading wide receiver Lawrence Arnold. More likely, it’ll take a big performance from several Eagles.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/high-school-football-schedule-top-games-of-week-13
High school football schedule: Top games of Week 13
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.