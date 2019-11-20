High school football schedule: Top games of Week 13

Some states are in the playoffs. Others are deciding champions.

This rendition of Top Games of the Week features 15 teams in win-or-go-home situations. One team has four straight championships on the line; another is set to play for its 11th in a row.

Take a look at the schedule of best games of the week.

MATCHUP

No. 18 Southlake Carroll (Texas) (11-0)

vs.

DeSoto (Texas) (9-2)

When: 11/22, 6:30 p.m. ET

Tale of the Tape: DeSoto may have been beaten twice this year, but both of those losses were one-point games. This team is just a couple breaks away from being undefeated. Southlake Carroll, though, is undefeated; the closest game was a 12-point win, and last week, the Dragons won by 78 points. They have been unstoppable behind sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers and freshman running back Owen Allen. It will take a big performance from some DeSoto player to keep up: maybe cornerback Jabbar Muhammad or Devyn Bobby, or perhaps an offensive weapon like leading wide receiver Lawrence Arnold. More likely, it’ll take a big performance from several Eagles.