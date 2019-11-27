High school football schedule: Top games of Week 15

There are championships abound and playoff games to watch for, and the two most highly-anticipated rematches have rolled around: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in California and Katy vs. North Shore in Texas.

See those and eight other high school football games to keep an eye on this week as the season nears its close.

For many teams, this will be the end of the season.

SUPER 25: National football rankings

MATCHUP

No. 7 Katy (Texas) (12-0)

vs.

No. 13 North Shore (Houston, Texas) (11-1)

When: 11/29, 5 p.m. ET

Tale of the Tape: The North Shore Mustangs started the season at the No. 2 spot in the Super 25. They dropped their first game of the season, a 24-21 loss to Katy. It was revenge from the Tigers, who fell to North Shore in the playoffs last year, a 49-38 game. Now, while this is just the regionals of the six-round Texas playoffs, this could be the best game of the entire gauntlet. If running back Ron Hoff is unable to go for Katy, the Tigers will have to find production from its running back position to counter North Shore’s Zach Evans. Maybe Jalen Davis can pick up where he left off last week – a 30 carry, 219-yard, two-touchdown performance.