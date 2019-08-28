High school football schedule: Top games of Week 2

As August winds to a close, more and more high school football teams are starting their season.

Most notably, Texas high school football games are beginning this week, with No. 2 North Shore (Houston, Texas) taking on Katy (Texas).

But that’s just one of the big games that will take place this week.

Mark your schedule for these games and be sure to tune in. Who do you think will win?

MATCHUP

No. 2 North Shore (Houston, Texas) vs. Katy (Texas)



When: 8/29, 8 p.m. ET

Analysis: North Shore knocked Katy out of the playoffs last year with a 49-38 win, giving Katy just its third loss in the last two seasons. Led by Zach Evans, North Shore went on to win the state championship and be crowned by Xcellent 25 and National Prep Poll as the 2018 National Champion. North Shore. Can their victory tour lead to another title? Or is Katy out to right the ship and get revenge against the team that went 16-0 last year?